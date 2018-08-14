× Officer injured after Hartford man smashes cruiser window

HARTFORD — A Hartford man was arrested after he smashed a patrol car’s window with an officer inside.

Police say just after 9 p.m. Monday, an officer was sitting in his police cruiser on a road closure at Laurel Street at Farmington Avenue. Suddenly, without warning, the window was smashed in by a brick, nearly missing the officer’s head.

A suspect’s description was broadcasted out immediately, and Decon Adams-Almstad, 20, from Hartford, was arrested a short time later.

Police say Adams-Almstad then said that he hated cops, and was targeting a white cop due to the recent events in the news.

The officer wound up having minor cuts on his right arm, but declined any medical attention.

Adams Almstad was charged with criminal mischief, assault on police, reckless endangerment, hate crime, and breach of peace. His bond was set at $100,000.