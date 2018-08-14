× Police: man tried to drag 12-year old into car in New London

NEW LONDON – Police are looking for man driving a silver Honda who reportedly attempted to abduct a 12 year old boy.

In a release, police said a 12 year old reported that he had just entered Fulton Park, near the intersection of Crystal Avenue and State Pier Road, about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. He told police that as he walked down the stair to the park a black male wearing a ski mask grabbed him by his wrists and tried to drag him towards a car on Crystal Avenue. The boy was able to break free and run away.

The suspect reportedly ran towards his vehicle and left the area. New London Police responded to the area but did not find the suspect or vehicle. They say the victime described the car as a silver 4-door Honda, and the license plate was gray on the bottom half and blue on the top half with palm trees on either side of the plate number.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.