Primary Day 2018; What you need to know

HARTFORD — The 2018 Primary Election is today. The results will narrow down the field to top candidates for the general election in November.

Here’s what you need to know:

Report Problems

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s office has set up a hotline for anyone who witnesses voting irregularities.

The hotline will be staffed by the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC), and the email address is staffed by both SEEC and the office of the Connecticut Secretary of State.

You can call 866-SEEC-INFO (866-733-2463) and email at elections@ct.gov.

Where do I vote?

Click here to find out where you can vote, and see sample ballots.

Candidates

Click here for a list of candidates.

Eligibility

Are you eligible to vote in today’s primary? You had to have been a registered Democrat or Republican by August 13th (Monday). If you’re registered, and will turn 18 by November 6th, you are also allowed to vote in the primary.

