UConn, Tennessee to Renew Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – After a 12-year absence, the UConn and Tennessee women’s basketball programs will resume their historic series beginning in 2019-20, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tuesday. The two programs, which account for 19 combined NCAA Championships, have not faced each other since 2007.

As part of the two-year series, UConn will host Tennessee during the 2019-20 season, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In the 2020-21 season, the Lady Vols will host the Huskies in Knoxville, with a portion of proceeds again benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Game dates and times will be announced at a later date. The games will be televised and supported worldwide by the ESPN family of networks. The event will be showcased during the annual We Back Pat week.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate all levels of the game for both men and women,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “When it comes to women’s college hoops, there’s no match-up more highly anticipated than that of UConn versus Tennessee. We’re so proud to unite these teams in a contest benefitting great causes and honoring the late Hall of Famer Pat Summitt.”

“I am happy to have the Lady Vols back on our schedule and am thrilled that proceeds to our games will benefit such an important endeavor like the Pat Summitt Foundation,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said. “I know our fans will be excited to renew the rivalry with Tennessee and expect them to fill the building for some good basketball and a great cause.”

As two of the most successful women’s basketball programs, the Huskies and Lady Vols have combined for 19 national championships, 28 Olympians, 43 WBCA All-Americans and 17 Women’s Basketball Hall of Famers.

UConn leads the all-time series vs. Tennessee, 13-9. The Huskies defeated the Lady Vols four times in the NCAA Championship game.

2018-2019 UConn women’s basketball season ticket holders will have first access to tickets for the matchup with Tennessee next season – get your season tickets today at UConnTickets.com.