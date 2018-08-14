WATCH LIVE: Primary Day 2018

HARTFORD — Early figures show voter turnout in Connecticut’s primary is low, despite the large number of candidates vying to become their party’s nominee in November.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says turnout was around 15-to-16 percent with 153 of Connecticut’s 169 towns reporting as of about 3 p.m. Tuesday. That figure does not include the state’s major cities.

Merrill says she ultimately expects about 20-to-25 percent of the state’s roughly 1.2 million registered Democrats and Republicans will vote, similar to past primaries. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Unaffiliated voters are not able to vote in Connecticut’s primaries.

The Republican primary for governor is expected to be particularly close, given that five candidates are vying for the nomination. Merrill predicts one could win with as few as 20,000 votes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Report Problems

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s office has set up a hotline for anyone who witnesses voting irregularities.

The hotline will be staffed by the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC), and the email address is staffed by both SEEC and the office of the Connecticut Secretary of State.

You can call 866-SEEC-INFO (866-733-2463) and email at elections@ct.gov.

Where do I vote?

Click here to find out where you can vote, and see sample ballots.

Candidates

Click here for a list of candidates.