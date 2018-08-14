WorkinCT #CTConfident: Back to school without breaking the bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Back to school shopping is something Johnnie Jackson and his son Jeremy know well.

“Always need to get a new backpack, and he definitely needs to get some new clothes, maybe like two, three pairs of shoes,” said Jackson.

They were already at the Westfarms Mall looking for sales.

“I’m always looking for the shoe deals,” said Jackson.

While young Sophie Dumais has her eye on the sports sales.

“I like sports a lot, so I usually like to look around at sports places and see if there’s anything good there,” said Dumais.

“Kids really want to feel fresh and new and there’s something exhilarating about that first day of school with your new backpack, new sneakers, new denim, and those are really the top three staples for back to school shopping,” said Amanda Sirica, who is a spokesperson for Westfarms.

Sirica says there’s a way parents can get all they need without breaking the bank, and it starts at home.

“Parents should really start by taking a look at their closet. See what pieces still fit and what we can add that’s trendy and new to go with what you already have,” said Sirica.

She says to use the Westfarms app to map your trip and take a look at all the sales and promotions.

“Each retailer has their own sales and promotions. You really have to look individually with each retailer, but they will all be having tax-free week sales and promotions throughout August and September,” said Sirica.

Another option to save money is consignment shopping.

“We have all the name brands and designer labels that everybody loves. We have racks of new with tags. We’re about a third of retail and you can’t go wrong,” said Jackie Leathe, owner of Consignment Originals.

At Consignment Originals there are outfits for different age ranges. Leathe gave an example of a $105 outfit that sells for $38 at Consignment Originals.

And Leathe says don’t forget, when you’re going through your children’s closets, see if you can cash in on the pieces they’re no longer wearing.

“Bring your items in that you no longer use, in like new condition. Our slogan says it all, Make Money, Save Money. You make money when you bring those outfits in because we can resell, and then you save money when you shop,” said Leathe.

For the month of August, Consignment Originals is hold a Fill a Backpack campaign. If you bring in school supplies, you’ll get a coupon for 25-percent off your full price purchase.

Here are more back-to-school deals:

JC Penney

Smart savings on uniforms 10$ off $50 or more kids apparel and accessorie

Take $10 off your purchase of $50 or more at JCPenney

Amazon

Save up to 60% on school supplies at Amazon.

Save up to 40% on select backpacks

Get an Amazon Basics backpack for laptops for $30.

Office Max

School supplies starting as low as 25 cents

Staples

School supplies as low as 50 cents

Take 25% off school supplies when you purchase a backpack at Staples.

Kohls

Jansport, Under Armour and more on sale

Levi Jeans 25$

LL Bean

Save 25% off backpacks from L.L. Bean using the code KIDS25.

Save 20% off clothing

Macys

Save up to 20% off backpacks at Macy's using the code "BTS."

Ebags

Save up to 20% on backpacks from eBags using the code "SCHOOL."

Nordstrom

Save up to 50% off on designer backpacks at Nordstrom.

Jet.com

Select backpacks are under $25 at Jet.

Finish Line

Take up to 50% off shoes from Finish Line

Old Navy

Save up to 40%

American Eagle

Buy one, Get one 50% off jeans

Forever 21

Clothing is as low as 10$

Dicks Sporting Goods

Save up to 50%

Charlotte Russe

Take up to 50% off online

Nike

20% select summer styles with code HOT20

Under Armour

25% off backpacks and training gear

Polo Ralph Lauren-

40% off select styles with code EXTRA40

FREE 2-DAY STANDARD SHIPPING ON ORDERS $135+

Nautica

Buy 4 and get an extra 25% off order with code STOCKUP25

Eastbay

20% off football gear with code SCORE20

Off to 50% off select Adidas styles

Computers and electronics

Save up to 27% on Samsung Tablets at Amazon . Take 70% off your purchase of a Lexmark printer at Amazon . Save $100 or more on Acer laptops on Amazon . Save up to $50 on select Chromebooks and $150 on select Macbooks from Best Buy . Students save up to 10% off their purchase from Microsoft . Upgrade your iPhone with Verizon Wireless and get $100 off . Save $100 or more on your purchase from Samsung .



Save up to 50% on select products from HP .

on select products from . Laptops are as low as $156 at Dell .

at . Save up to $50 on select iPad models at Best Buy .

on select iPad models at Save 10% on Google Pixelbooks from Best Buy .

on Google Pixelbooks from . Save $30 on Microsoft Office packages from Best Buy .

on Microsoft Office packages from . Save $100 or more on select ASUS laptopsfrom Amazon.

Apple

Buy a Mac or iPad Pro from Apple and get a free pair of Beats

and get a Up to 200$ off qualifying macs with Apple Education Prices

20% off Apple care