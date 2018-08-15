71 people overdose on K2 in New Haven; 1 person arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The DEA is taking part in the investigation on how 71 people overdosed in New Haven Wednesday.

The majority of cases are centered on the New Haven Green, adjacent to Yale University. The call on the overdoses came in around 8 a.m.

"Testing done today in New York by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency confirms that samples of the substance that caused today's overdose cases on the New Haven Green are K-2, a potent, synthetic drug that induces marijuana-like effects," said Director of Communications for New Haven, Laurence Grotheer. "DEA testing revealed no additives to the K-2 samples."

Brian Boyle, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA in New Haven said the DEA is assisting NHPD. They have sent some of the evidence to their NYC lab for investigation.

They believe this is some form of synthetic marijuana laced with some other ingredient.

One patient didn't respond to Naloxone – a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations, and is “very sick”, according to Rick Fontana, the city’s director of the Office of Emergency Operations. The patients were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and St. Raphael's Hospital.

According to Fontana, the Sponsor Hospital Medical Director is coordinating with hospital and health department staff to coordinate efforts. With the exception of one patient, the illnesses are mostly not life threatening, and concentrated to a portion of the New Haven Green.

Officials believe the drugs were laced with PCP and an opioid, but are still waiting for toxicology reports. At this time, police said they have made an arrest of a local man, believed to be connected to at least some of the overdoses.

"The man was arrested within the last hour by members of the NHPD Intelligence Unit," police said in a release. "The identity of the man arrested will not be released until such time he’s been positively identified by any probable victim so as not to taint the investigation."

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Town of Hamden wants to remind people that using any street drugs can and may result in death or serious medical complications.

Quinnipiack Valley Health District released the following signs of an overdose:

Person will not wake up

Blue lips or fingernails

Clammy, cool skin

Shallow, slow breathing

Seizures or convulsions

No response to knuckles being rubbed hard on breastbone

A New Haven man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the overdoses, within 24 hours, of more than a dozen people in June 2016. Three people who overdosed died after taking cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl, over a dozen others were hospitalized.

Officials said Emeth Soloman, 43, of New Haven, plead guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine. Soloman was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in January 2017.

