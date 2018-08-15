Amazon hosting hiring event in Bristol Friday; 100 new jobs available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- Looking for a job?

Amazon is looking to expand in Connecticut which could mean 100 new jobs for Bristol.

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced Wednesday that Amazon logistics will be bringing a delivery station to 71 Horizon Drive.

Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said that job openings can increase up to 500 during peak season. Amazon will be accepting applications in person Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton located at 42 Century Drive in Bristol.

Click here for job listings.