Amazon hosting hiring event in Bristol Friday; 100 new jobs available

BRISTOL -- Looking for a job?
Amazon is looking to expand in Connecticut which could mean 100 new jobs for Bristol.
Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced Wednesday that Amazon logistics will be bringing a delivery station to 71 Horizon Drive.
Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said that job openings can increase up to 500 during peak season. Amazon will be accepting applications in person Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton located at 42 Century Drive in Bristol.
Click here for job listings.
41.671765 -72.949270