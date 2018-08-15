Caught on camera: Thief steals car from woman at a gas station in Wolcott

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOLCOTT -- Police have released surveillance video of a woman's car being stolen from a gas station Tuesday night.

Wolcott police said around 10 p.m., they received a complaint of a stolen car from the Cumberland Farms located at 1655 Meriden Road.

Video released shows a female exiting her vehicle to put gas in the car. As she was about to pump gas in her vehicle, police said a man dressed in black clothing, exited in what appeared to be a light colored Chevy that had been parked at a nearby pump, ran to the females car and stole the car.

The female had tried to open the passenger door as the vehicle was moving and was dragged to the ground.

Police said the vehicle headed east on Meriden Road and made an immediate U-turn, then fled west on Meriden Road.

Police said the victim luckily suffered only minor injuries. Police said this is the third time recently where a suspect had either stolen a purse or a vehicle while the victim was standing nearby.

"As a reminder, please take your car keys out of the ignition when you are at a gas station, or anywhere else," police said. "The victims in all three cases never saw the suspect coming."