Community responds after attempted abduction of 12-year-old in New London

NEW LONDON — Police in New London say a boy is safe after an attempted abduction near a neighborhood park on Tuesday afternoon.

“Honestly, it’s very disheartening because you want to know that it’s a safe environment, and that people can be trusted,” said Daenalynn Sabol of Norwich who says she frequently comes to New London.

Police say the 12 year old boy was crossing a pedestrian overpass near the intersection of State Pier Road and Crystal Avenue around 4:16 pm Tuesday. This incident is now the second attempted abduction along State Pier Road. The first incident happened on August 3.

“Police have been following some very substantial leads in that case,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero. “We do not believe the two incidents are related at this time.”

Police say the victim was able to run away from the suspect. The suspect’s car is described as a silver Honda with a blue and gray license plate with palm trees on the outside of the plate numbers.

Officials say the area is generally safe, but it is a highly trafficked part of the city because of its proximity to the interstate.

“We are trying to dress up that particular area,” said Mayor Passero. “It is surrounded by the I-95 interchange, so it’s an area where parents should advise their children to be alert.”

Meanwhile families in the city say they are on edge.

“It’s scary,” said Jake Johnson of New London. “I have grandkids, my fiancé has grandkids, and you know, we are all around New London.”

Police are urging anyone with any information to give them a call immediately.