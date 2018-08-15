× Disabled train causes disruption in Shore Line East service

OLD SAYBROOK — A disabled train will cause service on Shore Line East service to be adjusted Wednesday.

Officials said a P&W freight train was disabled east of Old Saybrook due to a mechanical issue according to the company.

Because of the train, the majority of the current Shore Line East train service will operate between New Haven and Old Saybrook. Bus service will be provided to Shore Line East passengers for most trains between Old Saybrook and New London. Amtrak will coordinate with CTrides for information to customers. Amtrak said they are running a single track which means delays for AmtrakNEC and Acela service.

The current Train and Bus service plan is as follows:

SLE trains 1616 and 1667 will operate between New Haven and Old Saybrook. Bus service will be provided between Old Saybrook and New London.

SLE 1636 will operate between New Haven and Old Saybrook. Bus service will be provided between Old Saybrook and New London.

SLE 1640 will operate between New Haven and Old Saybrook. Bus service will be provided between Old Saybrook and New London.

SLE 1691 will operate between Old Saybrook and New Haven. Amtrak 177 will carry passenger from New London to New Haven.

SLE 1644 will operate between New Haven and Guilford only. Bus service will be provided between Guilford and Old Saybrook.

SLE 1695 will be cancelled and passengers can ride Amtrak 179 from New London, Old Saybrook, Westbrook, Guilford and Branford to New Haven. (no State Street Stop)

SLE trains 1646, 1674, 1697, 1682 and 1699 will operate normal service.

Some service delays are anticipated. Amtrak will have a crane in operation late tonight to enable the removal of the disabled P&W train.