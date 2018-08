Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- Police have issued a shelter in place for Plainville residents Wednesday night.

Plainville police told FOX61 that a shelter in place has been issued to residents but can't comment any further.

According to Plainville town manager Robert Lee, the incident occurred on Meriline Avenue.

Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.