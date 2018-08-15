Hayes, Santos head to showdown for 5th Congressional District seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It's the day after the primaries and we have a Democrat and a Republican for the 5th Congressional District seat.

FOX61 spoke with both Manny Santos and Jahana Hayes about what they're doing now to win the seat.

Hayes has never run for office before. She is a former national teacher of the year, if she wins the election she would be the first black woman from Connecticut to go to Congress. In last night’s primary, she defeated Mary Glassman, a veteran politician.

Now shes going up against Santos the former Meriden mayor, who came out victorious in a three way Republican primary. Santos recognized he's been struggling with campaign funds.

"Money isn’t everything, money does not win campaigns, it’s the right candidate with the right message, and with the right policies, said Santos.

And Hayes said shes been struggling leading up to the primaries as well.

"I struggle because this was a hard fight, this was 100 days of really really working hard to get my name out there, and I struggle because I did not want to hurt the Democratic party," said Hayes.

