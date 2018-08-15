Health officials warning Old Saybrook residents of recent uptick of West Nile Virus

OLD SAYBROOK — The Connecticut River Area Health District is warning Old Saybrook residents of the recent upticks of the West Nile Virus.

According to CRAHD, tests contaminated mosquitoes are increasing at levels higher than normal for this time of year. Not only has Old Saybrook been impacted, places such as North Branford, Wethersfield, Hartford and New Cannaan to name a few, have also experienced mosquitoes with the West Nile Virus.

The CRAHD said mosquitoes rely on water for reproduction.

They have released some tips that can help reduce the production mosquitoes:

Eliminate any standing water that is suitable for mosquitoes. That means get rid of any kind of water-holding containers, such as ceramic, used tires, and tire swings.

Make sure to drill holes at the bottom of containers that are used for recycling.

Clean clogged or jammed roof gutters.

If there are any objects that may trap water, then turn them over. Those objects include wading pools and wheel barrows.

It’s good to change the water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

It would also be useful to clean and chlorinate swimming pools. When pools are not in use, then use pool covers drain water when necessary.

For the latest West Nile Virus information, click here.