Hot and humid Thursday with temps in the 90s

The humidity Thursday will push the heat index into the mid 90s. That will make things feel very uncomfortable if you have outdoor plans.

Friday will be warm and humid too. Most of the day will be dry but a cold front will trigger a few showers and storms late-day and at night.

For now, most of the upcoming weekend looks dry. There is a chance for a shower both days. But this will still be a huge improvement compared to last weekend. Saturday looks warmer than Sunday as the wind switches direction, keeping the air cooler.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Isolated PM shower? High: 80s to near 90. Heat Index: Mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Heat Index: 90-95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with PM scattered thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s – near 90.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Passing shower? High: Mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance shower. High: Low 80s.

