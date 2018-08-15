× Investigation underway into a fire at Plainfield Memorial School

PLAINFIELD — Just before midnight, the Plainfield Fire Company was called to The Plainfield Middle School after a fir alarm went off.

Crews found the fire in several administration rooms off a 2nd floor hallway. The fire was knocked down within a couple of hours with the help of Moosup, Central Village, Atwood Hose, Danielson, and South Killingly fire departments.

Due to the school’s layout, ventilation was difficult.

Before 2 a.m., the incident was declared under control by officials.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.