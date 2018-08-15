Nearly 20 overdose victims found around the New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN — Nearly 20 patients have been taken to area hospitals for overdose related illnesses in New Haven.

The majority of cases are centered on the New Haven Green, adjacent to Yale University. The call came in around 8 a.m.

One patient didn’t respond to Naloxone – a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations, and is “very sick”, according to Rick Fontana, the city’s director of the Office of Emergency Operations. The patients were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and St. Raphael’s Hospital.

Just as emergency officials were wrapping up their press conference, talking about nearly 20 overdoses on the New Haven Green, there was a gentleman two blocks away that some of the emergency responders had to rush to as a result of another overdose. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Vb3uREthJa — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) August 15, 2018

According to Fontana, the Sponsor Hospital Medical Director is coordinating with hospital and health department staff to coordinate efforts. With the exception of one patient, the illnesses are mostly not life threatening, and concentrated to a portion of the New Haven Green.

Officials believe the drugs were laced with PCP and an opioid, but are still waiting for toxicology reports.

This is an ongoing investigation.