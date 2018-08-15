UConn releases 2018-19 football schedule; Walk-on tryouts will be held

STORRS — The UConn Huskies heading into the 2018-19 season, are looking to bounce back from a 3-8 campaign last year.

The Huskies recently released their upcoming schedule.

The Huskies under head coach Randy Edsall who returned last season, ended the season on a five game losing streak.

This year’s schedule consists of 12 games, eight of which are conference games in the American Athletic Conference. The Huskies open up the season at home August 30th at 7 p.m. against conference foe UCF Knights at Rentschler Field.

Also, the Huskies have announced they will host walk-on tryouts for UConn students only. Students interested in playing, are asked to attend an informal meeting on Monday, August 27th at 5:30 pm in the Burton Family Football Complex.

