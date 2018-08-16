Daytrippers: Flamig Farm in Simsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- There's just something to be said about being around animals on a farm and learning how it's all taken care of.

A family themed farm with a wide variety of animals that's based right in Simsbury gives visitors the opportunity to get their hands dirty and they're loving it.

Flamig farm has been in the Christensen family since 1907 and they began with 12 cows.

But that was many years ago.

Since then, the farm has added goats, emu, donkeys, bunnies, chickens, pigs, and draft horses! The staff has also given its visitors the chance to feed and pet the animals. In some cases, even ride the animals! You may not be able to ride the emu, but the farm does offer pony rides on the weekends and recently built a playscape that the kids can enjoy.

"We have a petting zoo April through November that's very popular. We do Halloween hayrides three weekends in October and you'll need tickets in advance."

