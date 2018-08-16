Former UConn instructor charged with child porn
STORRS — A former UConn instructor was arrested and charged with first-degree illegal possession of child pornography, according to UConn’s spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.
Reitz said Jason Gibson was a former instructor and researcher in molecular and cell biology at UConn, but his contract ended earlier this year before the investigation began.
Reitz said his contract was not renewed and has no current UConn affiliation.
He’s being held by UConn police and is expected to appear at Rockville Superior Court Friday.
No other details were released.