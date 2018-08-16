Hot, humid Thursday, chance for a shower; Hot with afternoon storms Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer heat continues Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will push the heat index into the mid 90s with bright sunshine.

The Stormtracker 61 Factor is low for any storms today!

Friday will be very warm and humid too. Most of the day will be dry but a cold front will trigger a few showers and storms late-day and at night. Some of the rain could be locally heavy with the chance for a few strong storms as well.

This weekend will be cooler behind the storms. A cooler north/northeasterly flow will keep temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

We're still trying to figure out when the front clears the area. For that reason we have left the chance for a couple showers on Saturday (not a wash-out though). But we feel confident in dry weather Sunday. The humidity will start too drop off too making it feel almost "comfy" by Monday morning.

Pleasant dry weather sticks around for a couple of days before showers and humidity return Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Heat Index: 90-95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with PM scattered thunderstorms, locally heavy downpours, some storms could be strong. High: Mid 80s – near 90.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance for a few showers. High: Upper 70s - near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny: High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

