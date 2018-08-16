Investigation continues into 76 overdoses on synthetic marijuana in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A scary and chaotic day in New Haven Wednesday left 76 people overdosing on K2, otherwise known as synthetic marijuana.

Thursday, Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana said that only a few required admittance to the hospital, with more people being discharged or leaving before any treatment. No deaths have been reported. The patients were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and St. Raphael's Hospital.

Fontana also says that the DEA sample that was sent off for analysis came back negative for Fentanyl.

The DEA is teaming up with New Haven police into investigating the overdoses.

As of 10 p.m., officials say 76 people have overdosed.

One arrest has been made in connection with the overdoses.

"The man was arrested within the last hour by members of the NHPD Intelligence Unit," police said in a release. "The identity of the man arrested will not be released until such time he’s been positively identified by any probable victim so as not to taint the investigation."

This isn't the first time the city has seen a mass-overdose: A New Haven man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with overdoses of more than a dozen people in June 2016. Three people who overdosed died after taking cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl, over a dozen others were hospitalized.

Officials said Emeth Soloman, 43, of New Haven, had pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine. Soloman was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in January 2017

The Town of Hamden wants to remind people who use any street drugs can, and may, result in death or serious medical complications.

Quinnipiac Valley Health District released the following signs of an overdose:

Person will not wake up

Blue lips or fingernails

Clammy, cool skin

Shallow, slow breathing

Seizures or convulsions

No response to knuckles being rubbed hard on breastbone