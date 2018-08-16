× Massachusetts man faces over 50 charges after three bodies were found inside home

SPRINGFIELD — A Massachusetts man was indicted Thursday on 52 counts after three bodies were found inside his home earlier this year.

The Hampden County Grand Jury indicted Stewart Weldon on 52 counts including:

Three counts of murder

Eight counts of strangulation

Nine counts of aggravated rape

Two counts of rape

Five counts of aggravated kidnapping

Four counts of kidnapping

Two counts of assault to rape

The charges stem from a traffic stop on May 27, 2018, by Springfield Police Department who said they encountered a woman who claimed that she was being beaten and held captive by Weldon.

On May 30, police said they responded to 1333 Page Boulevard and conducted a search of the property. During the search of the residence, authorities discovered the remains of three women in and around the Page Boulevard home.

The bodies were identified by Hampden District Attorney as Ernestine Ryans, 47, and America Lyden, 34, both of Springfield, and Kayla Escalante, 27, of Ludlow, a neighboring town.

Records show Lyden had a previous address in Bristol, and Ryans had ties to Hartford, according to masslive.com.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni released the following statement:

“I thank the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and my Office’s Murder Unit, specifically Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett. They managed a very complicated crime scene and early investigation very effectively and collected and organized a tremendous amount of evidence, which was presented to the Grand Jury to secure these indictments. With these fifty-two indictments in hand, we will now begin a vigorous prosecution with an eye towards justice for the victims and their families.”

