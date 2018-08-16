× Meriden woman killed after being struck by a car on I-91

WALLINGFORD — State Police say that 56-year-old Sharon Ryan of Meriden was killed after she tried crossing three lanes on I-91 in Wallingford Wednesday night.

Police say that a car was driving in the center of the three lanes on I-91 northbound near the exit 13 off ramp. Sharon Ryan was trying to cross all the lanes from the right shoulder to the left median. The car then hit Ryan, causing life-threatening injuries.

Ryan was rushed to Yale-New Haven hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

State Police ask anyone who has any information, or witnessed the crash to contact Trooper First Class Yokley at Troop I 203-393-4200.