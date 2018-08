× Police investigating after 2-year-old drowns in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old drowned Thursday evening.

Bridgeport spokesperson Av Harris said the child was found in a swimming pool at 44 Charron Street around 7:30 p.m. Harris said attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful.

The child was pronounced deceased a short time later.

No other details were released.

