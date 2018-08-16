× Police: New Haven police investigating overnight shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police say that a person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot several times.

Around 1 a.m., police say that detectives working in the area heard gunfire coming from the 200 block of Ferry Street. When they got to the scene, the found 25-year-old Odell Maziede Carter, of New Haven.

Carter had been shot several times, and was rushed to Yale-New haven hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspects were apparently on foot, and shot Cater as he stood in a crowd of people on the front porch of a house on Ferry Street. There’s no clear description available of the shooter.

New Haven police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or has valuable information for investigators to call the NHPD detective Division at 203-946-6304. Calls can be made anonymously.