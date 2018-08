× Route 66 closed in East Hampton after a serious crash

EAST HAMPTON — Police confirm that East High Street (Route 66) in East Hampton is closed near West High Street due to a serious crash.

The crash happened between a motorcycle and another car. Life-threatening injuries were reported.

LifeStar was initially called to the scene, but was later canceled.

Accident reconstruction are currently on scene, and police are investigating.

This is a developing story.