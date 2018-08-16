× Study: CT ranks second in worst roads in the USA

HARTFORD — A recent study states that Connecticut has some of the worst roads in the country.

According to Insurify, an American insurance comparison shopping website headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Connecticut has some of the shoddiest infrastructure in the nation.

“It doesn’t help that CT Governor Dannel Malloy has had to juggle the state’s deficit issues and constituents’ calls to improve sorely needed infrastructure projects,” the website says. “Government-funded studies are underway to determine if tolls on state highways can help fund transportation-related infrastructure initiatives.”

The study says that 39 percent of rural roads are in poor condition; eight percent of bridges are structurally deficient and 4.39 percent of state expenditures are devoted to highways.

Rhode Island ranked the worst of any state.

You can read full list here.