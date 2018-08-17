Northeast Living: 2018 back to school fashion

Back to school shopping doesn't have to break the budget! Northeast Living's Rachel Lutzker talks with Westfarms fashion expert, Amanda Sirica about the latest fashion trends, and pairing the old with the new to be back to school cool.
