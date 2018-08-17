× FOX61 to broadcast first gubernatorial debate of 2018 General Election

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges announced that it will host the first gubernatorial debate of the Connecticut general election on September 5 from 6-7 p.m. The debate will be held at the University of Saint Joseph’s Hoffman Auditorium at the Bruyette Athenaeum on 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford and will be broadcast live by FOX61 and Connecticut Public Radio from 6-7 p.m.

The CCIC sponsored event will be hosted by FOX61’s Amanda Raus and will be moderated by John Dankosky of the New England News Collaborative. The debate panelists will be Raus, Mark Pazniokas of the CT Mirror and Aisha Mbowe from FOX61. The subject of the debate will be the future of Connecticut’s economy.

“We are very excited to be bringing this live gubernatorial debate to the Connecticut voting public with our partners at FOX61, NPR and the CT Mirror,” said CCIC President Jennifer Widness. “Now that the primaries are over, it’s important for voters to hear how the candidates will address the state’s economic challenges and the critical role that higher education can play in that future.”

“Fox 61 is proud to broadcast the first gubernatorial debate of the 2018 General Election,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of Fox 61. “This is a critical moment in Connecticut’s history, and carrying the debate on all of our platforms is another example of Fox 61 serving our statewide audience with important news and informative programming.”

“At a time when our state faces extremely complex challenges, debates are an important forum where citizens can understand the candidates’ positions, unscripted and in real-time. I am looking forward to moderating a spirited and enlightening debate that helps people make informed choices as they think about the future of our state,” said John Dankosky, of Connecticut Public Radio.

“Gubernatorial debates are critical for educating voters about the candidates who hope to lead our state,” noted CT Mirror publisher Bruce Putterman. “Given our mission of informing and educating Connecticut residents about public policy, we are pleased to team up with CCIC, Connecticut Public Radio and FOX61 to ask candidates the important questions that are on the minds of Connecticut’s voters.”

“How thrilling it is that we are discussing the Connecticut economy on a college campus,” said Rhona Free, Ph.D., president of the University of Saint Joseph. “As one of the state’s 15 independent colleges, USJ plays a critical role in preparing the 21st century workforce that Connecticut will need to compete and succeed. Whoever wins the 2018 race for governor, you can count on us to be your enthusiastic partner.”