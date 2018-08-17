In Trumbull, the power of the paddle lifts veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUMBULL -- Pinewood Lake is a perfect setting to raise oars and raise spirits for disabled veterans.

The group known as U.S. Veterans Rowing and Kayaking Foundation is back on the water getting vets engaged in aquatic sports.

"We provide recreational rehabilitation and adaptive sports -- rowing and kayaking -- for injured and disabled veterans," said foundation founder Paul Varszegi.

Trumbull based U.S. Veterans Rowing and Kayaking has been at their game for nearly six years, expanding to about a dozen states across the country.

In Trumbull, vets of all ages took to kayaks for a day on the lake.

89-year-old Cam Boyer, a Korean War vet from New Bedford, Massachusetts who is legally blind, had never been to the program before.

"My mobility is great," Boyer said before getting in a kayak with a volunteer guide. "I need to get out of the house anyway and this is my way out, this is great."

Varszegi added the program serves as a good therapy for vets who need it most.

"It's just soothing being out in the fresh air, " he said. "I see the impact with the vets and their recovery."

To find out more about U.S Rowing and Kayaking, click here.