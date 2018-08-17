PawSox planning move to Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Pawtucket Red Sox say they have signed a letter of intent to build a new ballpark in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Triple-A affiliate of the of the Boston Red Sox made the announcement Friday, signaling an end to its effort to find a new stadium during the past three years. The team is leaving its aging park in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for a city 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest.

PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino says the team is “eager to build an innovative, family-friendly ballpark” in central Massachusetts.

The move is subject to approval from the Worcester City Council and Minor League Baseball.

Rhode Island’s Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo told WPRI-TV that she will ask for another chance.

The PawSox say they will continue to play at 77-year-old McCoy Stadium for the next two years.

A beautiful innovative downtown ballpark is coming to “The Heart of the Commonwealth” in 2021. Visionaries Larry Lucchino and Janet Marie Smith, who created Camden Yards and who helped save Fenway Park, will create a Triple-A park in Worcester, MA. https://t.co/GKvSsgTMit pic.twitter.com/S95dUQTO3Y — PawSox (@PawSox) August 17, 2018