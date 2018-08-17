Photo of newborn baby surrounded by IVF syringes goes viral

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A photo of a newborn baby surrounded by In Vitro Fertilization syringes has gone viral.

Samantha Packer, of Packer Family Photography in Glendale, Arizona, took a photo of Patricia and Kimberly O’Neill’s newborn baby on Aug 10.

Packer told WJW that after the mothers’ newborn photo session, they asked if she would incorporate the IVF syringes into the photos. Packer said she “chose to align them in a heart with all of the needles facing inward so that it would be both beautiful and powerful and show the love that brought this child.”

The syringes in the photo were all used by the mother who carried the baby during their four-year journey. Packer said the mother had saved the syringes and brought them all to her a few days before the shoot.

According to Packer’s Facebook post, the mother said the journey was “4 years, 7 attempts, 3 miscarriages and 1,616 shots.”

Packer said that this was “the first time [she had] been asked to do a photo like this” and she “was honored and wanted to create something special!”

The O’Neills told WJW “We would just hope that our picture can give others hope and perseverance to push forward.”