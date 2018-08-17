Severe T’Storm watch has been issued for parts of the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a chance for lingering showers and storms into the overnight hours as well. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with locally heavy rain and damaging winds as the main threats.

Both the Storm Prediction Center and our local NWS office mentioned an isolated weak/short-lived tornado is possible in the northeast this afternoon/evening. It’s a low chance but not zero. Speaking of the Storm Prediction Center, they have included Connecticut in a marginal-to-slight risk of severe weather (higher risk western/inland areas, lower risk eastern/shoreline).

Saturday will remain very humid with scattered showers continuing as a front stalls nearby.

The front will finally clear the area by Sunday. Clouds will linger but at least we should dry out. Temperatures will tumble into the 70s and the humidity will begin to drop as well. By Monday morning, low temperatures could dip into the 50s for some towns!

Pleasant dry weather sticks around for a couple of days before showers and humidity return Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms. Lows: 70s with tropical humidity.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers. High: Near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. High: 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

