Silver Alert issued for missing Bristol teen

BRISTOL — 16-year-old Asia Jones has been missing for a week, and a silver alert has been issued.

Police say Asia has light brown skin with freckles on her cheeks, brown eyes and brown hair. She’s 5’2″ and weighs 104 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black tank top, and white and blue Nike shoes.

She’s been missing since August 10th.

Anyone with information on Jones whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.