Six arrested after a group stabbing in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police say that six people were arrested after a stabbing melee left three people injured in Hartford Thursday night.

Police say just before 9 p.m., they were called to 73 Sumner Street on a report of a woman armed with mace and a knife who stabbed several people.

When officers arrived, they found a large, agitated group of people who were in front of the building. Three people had lacerations, but police describe their injuries as non-life threatening. They were taken to a hospital.

Police say they found and detained the woman with the knife in her apartment.

During the investigation, police say officers learned several residents of the building got into a verbal argument, which then turned physical. During the fight, someone deployed mace in the hallway of the building.

Police say the woman who was arrested was the one who stabbed the three people. In total, police say six people were arrested:

Arrested: Joeliz Morales-Quinonez, (10-17-95), 73 Sumner St. apt. B-4, Hartford, CT.

Charges: Assault 2nd.(3 cts) (53a-60), Reckless Endangerment (53a-64), and Breach of Peace 2nd. (53a-181)

Arrested: Gustavo Rodriguez, (10-28-94), 73 Sumner St. apt. A-4, Hartford, CT.

Charges: Breach of Peace 2nd. (53a-181)

Arrested: Kassandra Sanchez, (10-28-94), 73 Sumner St., Hartford, CT.

Charges: Breach of Peace 2nd. (53a-181)

Arrested: Aaliyah Ashley, (11-24-97), 79 Sumner St., Hartford, CT.

Charges: Breach of Peace 2nd. (53a-181)

Arrested: Katisha Oyola-Valderrame, (12-01-95), 629 Garden St. Hartford, CT.

Charges: Breach of Peace 2nd. (53a-181)