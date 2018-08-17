3rd arrest made in connection to New Haven overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Officials confirm that a third arrest has been made after over 100 overdoses on K2, otherwise known as synthetic marijuana, happened in New Haven.

Mayor Toni Harp said in a morning press conference with other city officials that recovery specialists will be stationed on the New Haven Green 12-15 hours per day. They also plan on asking the governor for assistance with more resources.

The DEA continues to assist the New Haven police with the arrests, and into the investigation on how the mass-overdose happened.

Chief Anthony Campbell, with the New Haven Police Department, states that while there were over 100 overdoses, many of them were the same people who overdosed 4-5 times.

By the end of the day Friday, officials plan to release the names of those arrested in connection with the overdoses. Assistant Chief of Police Herb Johnson says that there may be more arrests coming. Chief Campbell did state that the third person they arrested did have 'a history'.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, there haven't been any new reports of more overdoses. Chief Campbell also said during the press conference that they did not arrest victims because they did not find drugs on them. Three of those who overdosed are still in critical condition. He also said that the situation would have been a lot worse if the police did not have a good relationship with the community.

The DEA and the State's Attorney's office are assisting in the investigation.