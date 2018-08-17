World’s biggest bounce house comes to East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — The world’s biggest bounce house has set up shop in East Hartford for the weekend.

“10,000 square feet and 70, 40 feet tall at its highest point,” said The Big Bounce America Tour Manager, Dex.

The attraction is a Guinness World Book of Records certified structure. If you’ve got a little one at home who needs to blow off some energy this is a great place to start.

“I only do front flips,” said Nick Despoteris Jr. of Rocky Hill.

“Saw it on Facebook,” said Nick’s father, Nick Despoteris Sr. “Thought it would be a great idea to get the kids out for summer break.”

There is even a DJ inside the inflatable castle to help everyone get their bounce on. The structure is surrounded by plenty of equally buoyant attractions outside.

“There’s a ball pit that you can jump in,” said six-year-old Jack Bellenoit. “There’s mattresses.”

It is not just for kids.

This weekend there will be an hour on Saturday and Sunday reserved just for adult bouncing. The inflatable castle has a lot of happy customers.

“What’s your favorite thing here,” Bill Berge asked his grandson, Easton, whom he brought with him from Chicopee, Massachusetts.

“Play in the bounce house,” Easton said.

No matter the age of anyone enjoying the attractions, The Big Bounce America Tour Manager, Dex, said safety comes first.

“We make sure that there’s only one entrance and exit and we’ve always got enough people staffing all of the different attractions to make sure that it’s just good old fun” Dex said.

“I just think it’s fun,” Nick Despoteris Jr. said.

The bounce house will only be set up until Sunday evening. After that the tour will head to Milford, Michigan, which is one of 60 cities on this nationwide tour.

