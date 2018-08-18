× Annual Mud Volleyball tournament held in Middletown raises money for epilepsy

MIDDLETOWN— More than 150 volleyball teams dived, spiked and served at Zoar’s Pond in Middletown to play in the Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut’s 32nd annual Mud Volleyball Tournament.

Players got knee-deep in the mud to help find a cure for epilepsy. Which is especially important to Krystal Rossi who’s son has epilepsy.

“We just play every year to support a great cause, we need more events like this, and more people to help so we can find cures for these things like what my poor son suffers from,” said Rossi.

The tournament has been going on for 32 years. Spokesperson Michael Finley said that the tournament raised $50,000 this year.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders in the United States and affects approximately 60,000 people in Connecticut. The Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut’s Mud Volleyball Tournament raises funds to provide resources, education, recreation, advocacy and support to anyone affected by epilepsy.