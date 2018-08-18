Candlelight vigil to be held in Fairfield for International Overdose Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- On the heels of the overdose crisis that unfolded in New Haven, Fairfield Cares will host a candlelight vigil in observance of International Overdose Awareness day.

The event is meant to be a call to action hoping to end future overdoses. The event is free and open to the public on Friday, August 31, and will begin at 7 pm.

"Whether it is alcohol, whether it is opioids, or whether, like we have seen here the K2 problem, it really is a substance abuse problem, so its timed perfectly," said Fairfield Chief of Police, Gary Macnamara. "It really is an opportunity to come together as a community, and realize that there's victims, theres families suffering."

Fairfield Cares will also host a Heroin and Opioid Awareness Forum in September to try to educate parents and children about the dangers of addiction. This event will feature a movie and panel discussion with a federal prosecutor, DEA agent, and local parent who lost their child to an opioid overdose.

The HEAT event is best suited for those ages 13 and up. It will be held at the Fairfield Public Library from 6:30 to 8:30 pm on Friday, September 11.