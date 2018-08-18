× EXCLUSIVE: Man reports being robbed, ends up being arrested

ENFIELD – The call went out over police radios about 9:30 Saturday morning: an armed robbery at the Burlington Coat Factory situated on the Enfield-East Windsor line.

Area departments and the Connecticut State Police were all on the alert for a green car with two black males in it, fleeing towards Route 5. The men had shown guns in the course of the robbery.

There was just one problem: none of it happened. No men in a green car. No gun. No robbery at all.

East Windsor police tell FOX61 that a man had reported being robbed in the area of the store. They arrived and investigated. They checked security videos. And they say the robbery never happened. FOX61’s Mike Howard was on the scene when the man who reported it was arrested by East Windsor Police for making a false police report. He was then transferred to Enfield police when it was determined the offense occurred in their jurisdiction.

Police have not yet provided the man’s name, or any information about why he made the false report. We’ll have more on this story as it becomes available.

EXCLUSIVE: #Enfield PD arrest man this morning saying he was robbed at #EastWindsor Burlington Coat Factory. PD says incident unfounded. Man facing false police report charge @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Zrh9WGqjeD — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) August 18, 2018