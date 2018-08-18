Few showers & thunderstorms expected today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will remain very humid with scattered showers continuing as a front stalls nearby. During the early evening the front produces some more widespread rain and thunderstorms. Our best (or worst!) chance for this is early evening.

The front will finally clear the area by Sunday. Clouds will linger, but at least we should dry out. Temperatures will tumble into the 70s and the humidity will begin to drop as well. By Monday morning, low temperatures could dip into the 50s for some towns!

Pleasant dry weather sticks around for a couple of days before the showers and humidity return Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers. High: Near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. Rain nearby. High: 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Less humid, sunshine. High: Low 80s

