Grenade found in Bridgeport and denoted by police

BRIDGEPORT — A hand grenade was found in a backyard of a home in Bridgeport Saturday.

Officials said that a World War II hand grenade was found underneath the ground in the backyard of a home on Cornell Street by a contractor.

The bomb squad was called and was able to clear the grenade. As precaution, the grenade was detonated at Ninety Acres Park.

Officials said that the grenade was not live and that no was injured in the incident as a result of all precautions taken by police. Once detonated, police discovered the grenade was made out of solid metal.