Sales Tax Free Week kicks off August 19

With the summer winding down and the start of school just around the corner, two things seem inevitable…back-to-school shopping and Connecticut’s 18th Annual Sales Tax Free Week!

From August 19 to 25, retail purchases of most clothes and shoes priced under $100 are exempt from sales and use tax.

“Sales Tax Free Week has become an anticipated tradition in Connecticut, offering savings on a variety of clothing and footwear purchases at a time of year when families do their back-to-school shopping,” said Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) Commissioner Scott Jackson. “Sales Tax Free Week is a great platform to promote Connecticut’s retail sector, and an opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of savings and incentives.”

Connecticut shoppers are expected to benefit from approximately $4.8 million in sales and use tax savings during the state’s annual sales tax holiday.

