× Wallingford billiards players become World Amateur Champions

LAS VEGAS — Four local Wallingford men are now considered world amateur champions!

The men took home first place in the Masters division at the World Pool Championships in Las Vegas. The event was hosted by the American Poolplayers Association.

The team, Hugh & the Hustlers, beat a team from Houston, Texas that included a two-time US amateur champion.

The pool players received a trophy and $10,000.

For more information, click here.