× WATCH: East Windsor barn engulfed in fire

EAST WINDSOR – A large barn and storage building was engulfed in flames in East Windsor last night.

The call came in shortly before 11 p.m. for the fully involved fire on Barber Hill Road. The Broad Brook and Warehouse Point fire departments were first to respond, but quickly called for mutual aid from surrounding towns including South Windsor, Ellington, Somers, Tolland, Vernon and Crystal Lake Fire Departments, including at least 5 additional tanker trucks.

The barn was a total loss but firefighters, laboring in heat and high humidity, were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Luckily there were no injuries reported.

Using hand lines and one aerial truck, firefighters were able to bring the bulk of the fire under control in about 45 minutes, but remained on scene for three hours handling hot spots.

No cause has yet been determined.

The Broad Brook Fire Department posted this video on their Facebook page: