Woman seriously injured in East Granby following wall collapse
EAST GRANBY — A woman is in serious condition following a part of a brick wall fell on her.
Officials said that they responded to South Main Street on calls of a partial collapse. The woman was trapped underneath the debris and it took firefighters 15 minutes to remove her from the rubble.
Lifestar was called to transport the victim but could not take off due to the weather. The woman was transported via ambulances.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
