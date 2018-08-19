Aircraft with gear problems lands safely at Danbury Airport

DANBURY — A single engine plane experienced problems with its landing gear was able to make a safe landing Sunday at Danbury Airport.

Officials said they were called to Danbury Airport around 11:30 a.m. for a report of an aircraft with an in-flight emergency. Officials said, “The four-seat Piper Warrior apparently had a problem with its left side landing gear while performing practice landings on the runway. There were two people reported to be on board.”

After the plane made several fly-bys to allow the Tower to verify any unseen damage, the pilot made a safe emergency landing touching down gently and coming to a full stop on the runway. There was little damage to the aircraft and no injuries to the people onboard.

Airport Assistant Administrator Mike Safranek said, “Between the airport air traffic controller, the skilled pilot, and the joint response of the Danbury Fire, Police, EMS and Airport Administrators this couldn’t have turned out any better.”