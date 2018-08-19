Arrests made after wild side show on Bay Bridge in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A wilde scene on the Bay Bridge leading into San Francisco Sunday morning was captured on video.

Drivers on the bridge reported the cars had started in Oakland and headed across the bridge. When they got to the span entering the city, police said ,”These vehicles were engaging in side show activity on the freeway. Multiple units from the CHP San Francisco Area responded and were able to take the driver of one of these vehicles into custody. Numerous other vehicles suspected to be involved with the side show were also stopped for mechanical violations as they exited the Bay Bridge.

One driver was booked for reckless driving and exhibition of speed and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. Drivers of the other vehicles stopped were cited for various mechanical violations and one of those vehicles was also impounded as the driver was determined to be unlicensed.