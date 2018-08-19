Cloudy, less humid Sunday; Mostly cloudy Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The front will finally clear the area today. Clouds will linger, but at least we should dry out. Temperatures will tumble into the 70s and the humidity will begin to drop as well. By Monday morning, low temperatures could dip into the 50s for some towns!

Pleasant dry weather sticks around for a couple of days before the showers and humidity return Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. Rain nearby. High: 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Very humid, showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Less humid, sunshine. High: Low 80s

